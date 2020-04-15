|
PATTERSON, Marion Elizabeth 'Betty' Betty (MacMurchy) Patterson (nee Caron) passed away peacefully at Sunset Manor Collingwood on Easter Sunday April 12, 2020. Betty was predeceased by her loving husband William 'Bill' Patterson and son Ian MacMurchy and his wife Nina. She will be remembered as the loving mother of Paul MacMurchy and his wife Carol and John MacMurchy. Forever cherished nana to Sarah, Jennifer and Laura MacMurchy and Abby McCarthur and loving grandma to Sam, Ben, Kate, Jane and Effie MacMurchy; great grandmother to Leah, Chyna, Tyson, Bennett, Hailey, Nina, Zoey and Charlie. She is survived by her brothers Don (Pat) Caron and Ed (Judy) Caron. Predeceased by sisters Louise, Virginia and Denise and brothers Paul and John. Although small in stature Betty had an inspiring strength in her love of family and in the adversities she endured. When age slowed her physically, her inner strength continued. Betty spoke and dreamed of reuniting with Bill, the love of her life. God willing, that dream has become reality and their dance continues. Cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held. Donations in memory of Betty may be made to a . Friends may visit Betty's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuenralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 15, 2020