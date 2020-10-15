Passed away at home with her daughter, Carol and Freddie the dog by her side on October 6, 2020. Marion was in her 91st year, the beloved wife of the late, Gilbert and the eldest sister to the late, Morley, Everett, and Stanley Furlong. Marion will be greatly missed by her daughter Carol Hardy (Greg), son Jim Stebbings (Michael Gallant), granddaughters Julia Hardy (Matthew Goodman), Jackie Hardy, and great-grandsons, Myles and Jameson Goodman, as well as her many friends and relatives. Marion can be remembered as a kind, generous, and caring individual. She loved special occasions, giving her many opportunities to dress-up. She lived at Heritage Place for 5 years where she enjoyed a lively social life. Marion spent her last months living with her daughter, Carol, son-in-law, Greg, and Freddie the dog where she could enjoy visits from friends, neighbours, and family. Marion was born on the family farm in Allenwood to Grace and Jim Furlong. After completing her Grade 13, she moved to Barrie to work at the Bell and later in the office at DeVilbiss Co. She met her future husband at a roller-skating rink in Barrie and they were married in 1956. Many people can remember Marion as the French fry lady from her days working in the concession booth at the Barrie Arena. Marion gave generously of her time volunteering for many worthy causes such as working at the concession booth at the IOOF home. There will be a graveside ceremony at a later date in the spring and a large party at the Hardy Residence in the style that Marion would have wanted. Arrangements entrusted to the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca