|
|
Died suddenly on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood at the age of 85. Marion of Wasaga Beach, beloved wife of the late John Hay (2010). Loving mother of Brian, Neil, Heather (Dan Simmons) and Karen. Cherished grandmother of J.J. (Ashley) Simmons and great-grandmother of Xander and Harper Simmons. Marion is predeceased by her brother Don (Anne) Carter. Marion was a kind and sweet woman who was a supportive and positive influence for her family. She enjoyed handcrafts, particularly quilting and was a long time member of the Simcoe County Quilters' Guild. Her family and friends will always cherish those memories. A service will be held at a later date with interment at Wasaga Beach Cemetery. If desired, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to your local humane society would be appreciated by her family. For updated service details and to sign Marion's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 16, 2020