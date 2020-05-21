Marion Joyce Newton
Passed away peacefully at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia, on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Marion Newton of Orillia, beloved wife of the late James "Jim" Newton. Loving mother of Debra Brown and husband Peter (predeceased) of Hamilton. Loved grandmother of Kevin and Scott. Special mother of Lianne of Whitby and Guy of Alberta. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at the St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery, Orillia. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St., N., Orillia, ON.


Published in Simcoe County News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
