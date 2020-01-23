|
Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home. Daughter of Arthur and Lizzie Runnalls. Predeceased by her husband Merwood McFadden, sisters Evelyn, Mina and Olive and brother Jack. She will be greatly missed by her children - Dorthoy Galpin (Cecil; Richard (Dale); Danny (Collette); Gail Strongman (Wayne); Paul (Melaney) and Greg (Paula) her 12 grandchildren and their spouses, and her 17 great grandchildren. Her caring, fun loving nature will be terribly missed. Rest in peace Mother. You will always be in our hearts. Family interment will be held in the Spring. We wish to thank the staff at Good Samaritan Nursing Home for the wonderful care and compassion that you bestowed on Mom during her stay and particularly her last few days. Words cannot express our appreciation for the hard work you do each day.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 23, 2020