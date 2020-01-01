|
Marjorie was born on April 30, 1935 at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, the only daughter of John and Carol Buckingham. She had an older brother Ken born in 1932 and a younger brother Don born in 1937. She attended a one room country school on the corner of Osler Bluff Ski Club. After public school she went to C.C.I. and graduated in 1953 with a commercial certificate. However due to health issues she stayed home helping her mother and also helped clean nearby houses. Then she lived in Collingwood for a few years. After her parents death she moved to Stayner living in a small house on Pine Street. After a few years due to poor health she moved into Huronia Guest Home and later to Bay Haven Nursing Home. Marjorie never married and lived a very quiet and private life. She died on Saturday December 28, 2019 at Bay Haven Nursing Home in Collingwood. A private family service was held with spring interment Trinity United Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood. www.chattersonfuneralhome.com