1/2
Marjorie HORNSBY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Marjorie Louise Hornsby (nee Wiles) at the Hillcrest Nursing Home, Midland, ON, August 30, 2020 in her 83rd year. Married to the late Clarence "Bun" Hornsby. Mother of Edwin (BettyAnn), Sharon (the late Bill), the late Bonnie, Marilyn (Marcel), Thomas (Kathy), five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Sister of Shirley (Don) Sterling. Loving aunt of Bruce, Dwayne and Nancy (Dave) and great-aunt of three. Marjorie was an active member with St. Paul's United Church and with the Midland Legion Branch #80 for many years. A private family visitation was held on September 2, 2020 followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Midland Legion Br. #80 and St. Paul's United Church would be greatly appreciated. Family would like to send special thanks to all at Hillcrest Nursing Home for the care and support for our mom. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home, 705-526-5449.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
(705) 526-5449
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved