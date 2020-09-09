Marjorie HORNSBY

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Marjorie Louise Hornsby (nee Wiles) at the Hillcrest Nursing Home, Midland, ON, August 30, 2020 in her 83rd year. Married to the late Clarence "Bun" Hornsby. Mother of Edwin (BettyAnn), Sharon (the late Bill), the late Bonnie, Marilyn (Marcel), Thomas (Kathy), five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Sister of Shirley (Don) Sterling. Loving aunt of Bruce, Dwayne and Nancy (Dave) and great-aunt of three. Marjorie was an active member with St. Paul's United Church and with the Midland Legion Branch #80 for many years. A private family visitation was held on September 2, 2020 followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Midland Legion Br. #80 and St. Paul's United Church would be greatly appreciated. Family would like to send special thanks to all at Hillcrest Nursing Home for the care and support for our mom. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home, 705-526-5449.



