Marjorie Thomson, in her 95th year, passed away peacefully at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital on May 13, 2020. Marjorie Isabelle Brown was born to the late Robert and Isabelle Brown on June 10, 1925 in the town of Caledon. She married the love of her life Archie Thomson and spent 50 wonderful years together farming on Highway 4 (formerly known as the gravel road). Marjorie was full of ambition working on the farm but also at TRW in Collingwood and later at the Craigleith Ski Club. When Archie passed in 1996 Marjorie continued to live in the home they had built and it was only in September of 2019 at the youthful age of 94, did she make the decision to move to Balmoral Place Retirement Community in Collingwood. Marjorie being blessed with a healthy long life is predeceased by her siblings Marion Marshall (Wallace), Vernon Brown (Lenora), Jim Brown (Pearl) and Archie Brown (Dora). She is survived by her three children Wayne Thomson (Antoinette), Brian Thomson (Cheryle), Brenda Dee (Charles) as well as six grandchildren Natalie Stickles (Gary), Bryce Thomson (Jenn), Michelle Pausak (Dragon), Chris Thomson (Kim), Emily Dee Lougheed (Derek), Taylor Dee and five great grandchildren including Ayla Thomson, Matthew Stickles, Brent Thomson, Gillian Stickles and Cynthia Pausak. Family meant everything to Marjorie as did her community. She was an active member of the McIntyre United Church Women's (UCW) group and more recently with the Badjeros United Church both of which were well known for their fundraising efforts of which she was a key contributor. Her pastries were second to none whether it be her decadent pie crusts or her amazing butter tarts! Marj and Archie bowled for over 40 years in Maxwell along with their usual teammates, the Kendalls and the Briggs. There are MANY trophies around the house representing their combined talents! Marjorie had a keen competitive streak and loved playing euchre especially bid euchre and lots of it! If that were not enough, she was also an active member (Treasurer for a period) of the Maxwell Seniors, and as we would joke, she was always running the roads but loved every minute! When it came to family, Marjorie's love ran deep. Everyone was her favourite although this was a constant source of banter between, she, her grand and great grandchildren. There was nothing like entering her home to the amazing aromas emitting from the kitchen and you just knew there would be one of your favourite dishes in the oven. Marjorie was in her element during those traditional holidays when the entire family would congregate at her home for one of those annual feasts. There was always more than enough, and friends were welcome. Although life evolves, Marjorie continued to enjoy her visits and calls from her former son in law Larry Dee and his family. Marjorie welcomed Charles' family and enjoyed getting to know Matt (Melanie, granddaughters Sophie, Anna), Emilie (Vlad, grandson Felix) and Vince. There was only one time when you may get ignored and that would be if you visited or called while she watched the News, Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy! It is no wonder she retained a laser sharp mindset to the end. It is hard to imagine our world without this family matriarch. Although she would have turned 95 in a few weeks, we never saw her as elderly. She was our voice of wisdom, selfless, genuine, and strong. Age was truly just a number to her and is a testament of a life well lived. Our hearts ache today but know your legacy is deeply embedded in all of us and will carry on as you intended. This is not goodbye, rather, until we meet again. Lovingly, your family. A special thank you goes out to Marjorie's care giving team at the house, staff at Collingwood General & Marine Hospital as well as at Balmoral Retirement Community for all you have done to support Mom over the past few years! We are forever grateful to all of you. Due to COVID-19 there will be a small private family burial. A future celebration of life will commence at a time when safe for all to attend. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital. Friends may visit Marjorie's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 15, 2020.