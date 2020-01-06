Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chatterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
404 Hurontario Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2M8
(705) 445-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Duffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Alexander Duffin

Add a Memory
Mark Alexander Duffin Obituary
Passed away at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 58. Beloved husband of Jennifer Shaw. Loving father of Alex Duffin. Cherished brother of Judy (Fraser) Main, the late Susan (Bill) Buchanan, Cindy (Tom) McAuley, John (Barbara) Duffin and Bill (Cindy) Duffin. Fondly remembered by his mother-in-law Eileen Shaw, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. Arrangements in trusted to Chatterson Funeral Home - 404 Hurontario Street, Collingwood. If desired, donations to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre ICU or Georgian Triangle Hospice would be appreciated by Mark's family. www.chattersonfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -