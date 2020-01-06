|
Passed away at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 58. Beloved husband of Jennifer Shaw. Loving father of Alex Duffin. Cherished brother of Judy (Fraser) Main, the late Susan (Bill) Buchanan, Cindy (Tom) McAuley, John (Barbara) Duffin and Bill (Cindy) Duffin. Fondly remembered by his mother-in-law Eileen Shaw, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. Arrangements in trusted to Chatterson Funeral Home - 404 Hurontario Street, Collingwood. If desired, donations to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre ICU or Georgian Triangle Hospice would be appreciated by Mark's family. www.chattersonfuneralhome.com