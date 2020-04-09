|
|
Passed away peacefully at Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 61. Survived by his wife Cathy Marcellus and his son Lucas. Dear brother of Kelvin (Belinda) and Janice. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Grace Marcellus and brothers Ivan and Allan. He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends. There was nothing Mark enjoyed more than going for a ride on his motocycle, either by himself or with his riding buddies. He was always up for a ride. A family graveside service will take place at a later date at the Wyevale Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations to the Wyevale United Church or O.S.P.C.A.-Midland are greatly appreciated. Messages to the family may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 9, 2020