Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Hospital on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the age of 82. Predeceased by her husband Brian Moxey. Loving mother of Tracey Knapp (Steven), Shane Moxey and Kim Moxey. Cherished grandmother of Amy (Drew), Marian (Luke) and Andrew. Great- grandmother of Isla, Austin and Aurora. In lieu of flowers donations to the RVH Foundation would be appreciated. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 9, 2020