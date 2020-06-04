It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of our Mother. After a long battle with cancer, Marlene passed peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital Friday May 29, 2020 at age 73 years. Born Marlene Ann Clarke of Toronto, Canada August 26, 1946, Daughter of Jack and Viola Clarke (predeceased) Brother Wayne and Sister Cathlene (predeceased), survived by brother Kevin. Marlene married to the late Robert Buchanan and survived by three children, Christina Hankin (Husband Thomas), Debbie Buckley (Husband James) and son Robert. "Grandma Nene" to six grandchildren she adored; Amber Hankin, Jennifer Reevie (Husband Chad) Caitlin Hankin (partner Scott Gale), Tyler Hankin (partner Taylor Morton), Jessica Buckley and Kyle Buckley. Also survived by four great grandchildren; Madison, Ozzy, Bentley and Maverick. In keeping with Marlene's wishes, cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marlene's memory may be made to the Gilda's Club and are greatly appreciated by the family https://gildasclubsimcoemuskoka.org. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 4, 2020.