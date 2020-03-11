|
Passed away peacefully at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Sunday March 8th 2020 in her 65th year. Marlene Langstaff (nee Taylor), of Oro-Medonte beloved wife of Randy Langstaff of 45 years. Loving mother of Chris Langstaff (Kristi Fishpool). Loving grandmother of Jayna and Liam. Also lovingly remembered by Belinda Langstaff. Dear sister of Wayne Taylor, Elsie Nicholson (Robert), Leonard Taylor(June), Rosemarie Taylor, Jim Taylor (Christine), and Linda Coates (David). Also lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Simcoe Funeral Home- 38 James Street East Orillia on Thursday March 12th, from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Friday March 13th from1 p.m. until time of funeral services at 2 p.m. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Simcoe-Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre or the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 11, 2020