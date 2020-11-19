1/
Marlene Barker
Passed away peacefully at Collingwood Nursing Home on Wednesday November 4, 2020 in her 83rd year. Marlene, was predeceased by her husband George and sons Terry and Jerry. She is survived by sons Barry (Jo-Ann) and Larry (Shelley). She will be forever cherished by her 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Born in Collingwood to parents the late George and Lillian Miller; she is survived by her brother Lloyd (the late Marion) Miller, sister Carol Miller Lynch and sister in law Shirley, predeceased by brother Reg. As per her wishes cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to a charity of choice. Friends may visit Marlene's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
