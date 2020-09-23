Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday September 20, 2020 at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital at the age of 78. Marlene of Wasaga Beach, beloved wife of the late Wayne Riddall for over 56 years. Loving mother of Jeff (April) Riddall and the late Holly Riddall. Cherished grandmother of Brendan and Jessica Riddall. Dear sister of Judy (Dale) McKay. She will also be missed by her nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours including those in Wasaga Beach, Tyndall, Manitoba and Sarasota, Florida where she and Wayne spent the winter months for over 20 years. Marlene was a kind and loving woman who enjoyed cooking, tending to her gardens, bird watching, golfing and lawn bowling with Wayne. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She cherished every moment she spent with them. For the health and safety of her community of family and friends, the ceremony will be a family-only occasion. If desired, a donation to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation or Team Pretty Rawheads in Pink (http://support.cancer.ca/goto/prettyrawheadsinpink
) who will be participating in the CIBC Run for the Cure in Barrie on October 4th would be appreciated by her family. To sign Marlene's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com