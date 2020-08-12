Marlene PATTERSON

Passed away peacefully on Sunday August 9, 2020 at Sunset Manor in her 86th year. Marlene, beloved wife of Jack Patterson; proud and loving mother of Pat (Monica), Tim, Todd (Jan), Tamaria and the late Michael. Forever cherished grandmother of Andrew (Jen) Mac, Graeme (Meghan) Patterson, Jenna (Colin) Leal, Katie (Joshua) Harrison, Megan (Jeff) Shepley, Kylie Piitz and Naomi Wheatley and 6 great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Sharon (the late George) Sheffer; predeceased by her brothers Maurice and Wally and sister Pauline Simms. Marlene had a strong faith and was a 50 year member of the Catholic Women's League (CWL). She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A private family funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday August 12, 2020. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Arthritis Society in memory of Marlene. Friends may visit Marlene's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com