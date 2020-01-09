|
MARLENE PERRYMAN May 15, 1938 - January 3, 2020 Marlene Perryman (nee Strath) passed away peacefully with family by her side Friday, January 3 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 81. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters Heidi Perryman and Melodie Marshall (Philip). She will be missed and forever remembered as Grandma for watching sports, hanging out or baking together by her four Grandsons, Aidan, Riley, Cole and Brayden. She is survived by her brother Neil Strath (Jean). Remembered as a loving friend and family member by those near and far. Our family has gained a guardian angel. There are no goodbyes Mom, wherever you are you will always be in our hearts. Thank you to the emergency room staff at Lakeridge Health Oshawa for the compassion and professionalism in our grieving time. Also, thanks to the White Cliffe Terrace staff and ParaMed PSW's for the excellent care of our Mom and being there so she was never alone. Visitation will be at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street, Bowmanville on Thursday, January 9 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, January 10 from 10-11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations in Marlene's memory can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Parkinson's Society. Online condolences and donations may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com