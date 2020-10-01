1/1
Marlene Shirley CROWE
It is with deep sadness that the family of Marlene Shirley Crowe announce the passing of this wonderful woman, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the age of 78. Dear mother to Rick (Marilyn) and Brian (Ivy). Loving Grandma to Jackie, Tawney (Matt), Vikki (Curtis), Steph (Joe), Paul (Jessica) and a great-grandma to eleven children. Sister to Alex (predeceased), Morley (predeceased), Edward (predeceased), Garnet (Aline) and Jean (Neil). Our lives will be forever changed knowing her, loving her and now missing her but she is always in our hearts.

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
