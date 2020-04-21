|
|
Peacefully passed away at Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital on Friday April 17, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late George Singleton for many years. Loving and devoted mother of Wayne Singleton (Erin Burtch), Marlene Wiles (Doug), the late Walter James Singleton, Charlotte Rice (Andrew), Sharon Groves (Kenneth) and Michael Singleton (Jessica). Proud Grandma of 12 and 'GG' of 26. Survived by brother William Crowe (Colleen), Sisters Alma Strode (Morris) and Sandra Hamilton (Gary). Predeceased by parents William and Florence Crowe and youngest brother Donald. Always loved and remembered by the entire Singleton family, nieces, nephews, dear friends and of course her fur baby Teddy. Due to current world events, reluctantly a private family service will be held. Marlene will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at St. Andrews-St James Cemetery in Orillia. If desired memorial donations may be made to the Huntington Society of Canada or The Ontario SPCA and humane Society and are greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 21, 2020