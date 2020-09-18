1/1
Marlyne Mabeth NORTH
It is with heartfelt sadness that her family announces the passing of Marlyne Mabeth North in her 76th year, on Monday, September 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Frank North, for 40 cherished years of marriage. Loving mother of Lisa Dailey (Tim), Philip Marshanke, Tracy Burt (Richard), and David North (Lynnette). Sister of Donna Gowanlock (Jim), Bobby Harris (Predeceased) (Doris) and John Sadler. Loved by her grandchildren Laura, James, Alanna, Meriah, Katelyn, Anna, Lexie, Andrew and Jessica. As well as her great grandchildren Aislin, Samara, Landen, Camrie, Hazleigh, Mila, Dallyn and Westyn. Marlyne touched many lives as a mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She was a kind, caring, generous person. Relationships were of prime importance to her. Marlyne had a wonderful sense of humour, loved adventure, travelling, and was a life-long learner. She became a nurse at the age of 49. A career she found greatly rewarding. Marlyne was always willing to lend a hand and help another, which she did often. She loved the sun, golfing and her Florida family. Always interested in a new challenge, Marlyne made many beautiful quilts. We will always cherish the wonderful memories and the love we shared. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew her. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Soldiers Memorial Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Mangan's Funeral Home, Beaverton ON. Online condolences are welcome at www.manganfuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
