Martha Ann "Marty" Hennig
Peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Sunset Manor, Collingwood, in her 77th year. Marty, beloved wife of the late Mark. Predeceased by her twin brothers Tom and Art Ross. Marty will be lovingly remembered by family and close friends. Cremation has taken place. A funeral service will be held at Christ Our Hope Lutheran Church, 9874 Beachwood Road, Collingwood, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 am. For those unable to attend the ceremony, it may be viewed live at youtu.be/d0H3b89DBrU. The link will also be available for a few weeks to watch the ceremony at your convenience. Remembrances to the Alzheimer's Society or Christ Our Hope Lutheran Church would be appreciated. A heartfelt thank you to "Team Marty" and all the dedicated staff and care givers at Sunset Manor. To sign Marty's Book of Memories please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com My grace is sufficient for you, for My power is made perfect in weakness. 2 Corinthians 12:9


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 16, 2020.
