It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Martha Dyson (nee Edney) on April 24, 2020, in her 78th year. Martha is predeceased by her husband and best friend, Joe. She leaves behind her daughter, Adrienne Srigley, son-in-law Trevor, and adored grandchildren, Keegan and Aislinn. Until health issues took over, Martha was involved in multiple charities and volunteer organizations. She spent many years working alongside her local Member of Parliament. She loved cats, knitting, sewing, gardening, and always enjoyed embarking on DIY projects. The last decade was filled with hard-fought health issues, and she beat the odds time and time again. Martha was a devoted mother and Nan, and will be deeply missed. Cremation has taken place. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 28, 2020