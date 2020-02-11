Home

Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Campbell House Hospice in his 80th year. Sandy is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Noreen (nee Henderson) and his daughter Leslie (Ryan) Knipfel. He will be forever cherished by his granddaughters Abigail and Alexis. Born in South River, ON to parents George A. and Elizabeth 'Betty' Kelson, Sandy is also survived by his siblings David (Dianne) Iverson, Patricia (the late Hal) Gardner, Rodney (Sharon) Kelson, Lawrence Kelson, Donald (Linda McNeill) Kelson and Pamela (Denis) Roussel. He will be remembered by many nieces and nephews. A service of remembrance will be held at Fawcett Funeral Home - Collingwood Chapel at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House would be appreciated by the family. Friends may visit Sandy's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 11, 2020
