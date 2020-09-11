Martin Elie Charlebois It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Martin Elie Charlebois on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Georgian Bay General Hospital in his 88th year. Predeceased by his wife, Norma Charlebois (nee Lediard), Martin is survived by his children; Randy Lediard (Johanne) and the late Lynn Ladiard, Shelley Moreau (Fern), Michelle "Mitzi" Cowan (the late Brad Cowan), Colleen Cadeau (Terry), Chris Charlebois (Kim) and daughter-in-law Tara. Grandfather to Tom, Steven, Angela, Kelly, Rachelle, Tanya, Jeremy, Jesse, Tyson, Ryann and Jonas. Great grandfather to 16 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother Patrick, Martin will be fondly remembered by his siblings; Delianne Proulx, Maurice (Pauline), Richard (Patricia) and sister-in-law Joanne (the late Raymond). Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca