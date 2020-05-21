It is with profound sadness that we announce that Martin Carl, beloved husband, father, son, best friend, coach, teacher, and ultimate sports fan passed away suddenly in his sleep on Thursday, May 14th at his home. Martin's parents, June and Erik Carl, emigrated to Canada in 1956 with Martin's two older brothers Niels (1951) and Jens (1954). In 1959, Martin was born in Toronto. He attended Thorncliffe Park Public School until the beginning of grade four. His parents bought their first home on Manor Road and Martin attended Maurice Cody Junior Public School. Martin graduated from Northern Secondary School where he played football and was also the Student Council President. After graduation he moved to Thunder Bay where he attended Lakehead University. Upon completing his degree in Business Administration, he returned to Toronto and worked in a professional business setting for one summer. That was enough to convince Martin that the world of business was not for him, so he returned to Lakehead University to obtain a Bachelor of Education degree. Thank goodness - for so many reasons - that he decided to become a teacher and coach! It was during these years of going to University and working at The Keg that he met his beloved wife Eileen. They worked at the Keg throughout university and made many lifelong friends! Together they finished their education degrees and moved to Barrie in 1984 to look for teaching jobs. They did not know one person in the Barrie area when they arrived. After supply teaching for a year, Martin was hired by the SCDSB to teach at Robert Thompson Youth Centre near Cookstown. He taught at Alliston Union for several years, along with his wife Eileen. After several years in the elementary panel Martin switched to the secondary panel where he taught for one year in Orillia at ODCVI. In 1990 he began his long tenure at Eastview Secondary where he taught Business, Life Skills, Careers, Guidance, and Special Education. He coached Football, Girls Hockey and Girls Slo-Pitch for 29 years. In addition to coaching at the school level, Martin was involved at the county and provincial level where he advocated passionately to promote athletics. He was the driving force behind countywide tournaments that promoted school spirit and fun but also raised funds for charity. His two daughters Mackenzie and Whitney were fortunate enough to be coached by their Dad throughout their entire lives including their high school years. He also fundraised at the Barrie Bingo Hall for over twenty-five years. These proceeds supported Eastview Athletics. Martin retired in June of 2019 officially but continued to work for the school board until December of 2019 as their Athletic Coordinator. Martin's father Erik Carl passed away on April 30th, of this year. Martin generously and selflessly looked after and supported his dad until Erik's passing. His dad lived to be almost 95 years old. Martin is survived by his wife Eileen, daughters Mackenzie (Jake), granddaughter Pearl, Whitney (Evan), brothers Niels, and Jens, nieces and nephews Angela (Don), great nephew Dillon, Emily, Christian (Curniss), Jessica, and Eric. Martin was a dedicated husband and father first and foremost. He treasured his beloved wife, Eileen, with whom he shared 40 happy years. Together they shared many hobbies: sports, travel, culture, music and the arts. They created a beautiful and loving family with daughters Mackenzie and Whitney. Martin embraced every moment with them. He was delighted when Mackenzie and her public-school sweetheart Jake were married. He was equally thrilled when Whitney's fiancé Evan proposed on a beach during a family vacation to Denmark. He especially loved his role as Papa to his granddaughter Pearl, who was born in 2019. Arriving in Barrie as newcomers with no connections in 1984, Martin and Eileen built an enormous network of friends and colleagues. Humour, affection and love were the foundation of the family they built, and these values became part of the countless rich relationships Martin cultivated over the years. He was a Leafs/Argos/Bills/Jays and Raptors superfan who shared his passion for sports with his family and his incredibly wide circle of friends. Martin also enjoyed playing many sports such as hockey, slo-pitch, and golf from a very young age. He was involved in many leagues, serving as a convenor and a commissioner as well as a player, participating with his many friends as well as his two sons-in-law. Many thanks to the SCDSB and the senior administration team for their support and acknowledgement of Martin's work as a sports advocate, mentor, coach, and educator. He was truly grateful for their support and friendship. In lieu of flowers, or charitable donations, Martin would have been honoured if instead you would go forward and do something to contribute to your community. Help someone in need, coach a team, volunteer, notice someone, and reach out. Martin's outstanding contribution to others is his legacy. He lived his life with gratitude, selflessness and an appreciation for his rich relationships. You have enriched our lives and we are eternally grateful - God Bless you, Dad/Martin for having you in our lives for as long as we did. Online condolences may be forwarded to the family at www.peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 21, 2020.