1/1
Martin HARTOG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Holland Christian Homes Grace Manor in Brampton on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Riek Hartog (nee Meinsma) for 61 years. Loving father of Ed (Natalka), Jason (Sherri) and the late Ron. Cherished grandfather of Erika, Christa, Emma, Brooklynn, Jacob and Coleson. Martin will be lovingly remembered by his family in Holland and his nephews in Canada. A graveside service was held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Andrews St. James Cemetery, 320 Coldwater Road, Orillia. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Canada through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street Orillia, ON L3V 1L1 (705) 327-0221, or online at www.parkinson.ca. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved