Martin HARTOG

Passed away peacefully at Holland Christian Homes Grace Manor in Brampton on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Riek Hartog (nee Meinsma) for 61 years. Loving father of Ed (Natalka), Jason (Sherri) and the late Ron. Cherished grandfather of Erika, Christa, Emma, Brooklynn, Jacob and Coleson. Martin will be lovingly remembered by his family in Holland and his nephews in Canada. A graveside service was held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Andrews St. James Cemetery, 320 Coldwater Road, Orillia. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Canada through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street Orillia, ON L3V 1L1 (705) 327-0221, or online at www.parkinson.ca
. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca