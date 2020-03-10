|
It is with great sadness that the family of Martin Maurice announces his passing on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in his 82nd year. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Paulette and Martina Maurice, grandson Ryan Maurice, and great-grandchildren Austin and Kara Maurice. Brother of Monette (Lawrence), Marise (Claude), Cecile, Louise, Suzanne, Mickey, Adèle (Marty), Amier (Valérie) and late Julien. Predeceased by his parents Gabrielle and Zita Maurice. Dad, you will be forever missed yet in our hearts your presence will live on forever. Rest in peace. Cremation has taken place. There will be no services as per his wishes. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 10, 2020