Marvin MacDougall
Marvin MacDougall, in his 81st year, passed at RVH on June 26, 2020. Predeceased by loving wife, Bonnie (nee Dimaline) and survived by a family he loved greatly: sister Myrna Scott-Parker (David); daughters Cynthia (Alisdair McCulloch) and Lisa Stewart (Graig Baker); sons Darren and Darryl (Betty Biford); and grandchildren Nichole (Peter Murphy), Payne, Cheryl, and Darren Jr. Marvin will be missed by many family, neighbours, and friends who appreciated his quiet sense of humour, incredible knowledge of all things mechanical, and the twinkle in the eyes over his impish grin. The family is extremely grateful to the team at Royal Victoria Healthcare Centre, for their care and guidance over the course of his journey with lung cancer. A socially distanced visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 12 noon to 3:00 p.m. at Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street, Orillia. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre via the RVH Foundation. A celebration of life will be held at the MacDougall farm for family and friends on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 175 Concession 8 North, Oro-Medonte from 12-4 p.m. Messages of condolence or donations are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca.


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
