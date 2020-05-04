Mary Alice Cloutier
1941-09-21 - 2020-04-29
Cloutier, Mary Alice (nee Lloyd) of Shelburne and formerly of Collingwood, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in her 79th year. Born in Collingwood to parents Harvey Lloyd and Donelda Harrison. She was the loving mother of Paul, Douglas, Rosanne, Robert and her extended family. Grandma to 9+ grandchildren and 9+ great-grandchildren. Mary was a sister to 5 siblings and will be missed by all. God Bless Mary. Cremation has taken place. Internment at Stayner Union Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood. Remembrances of Mary may be made to a charity of your choice. Please leave a message of condolence or to share a memory of Mary, visit: www.chattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on May 4, 2020.
