Passed away peacefully with her family at her side, at the Georgian Bay Hospital, Midland on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at the age of 92, of Midland and formerly of Victoria Harbour. Beloved wife of the late Harold Brett (June 2011). Loved mother of Mary-Lynne Brett (Lyle), James Brett, Rob Brett (Rochelle), Stephen Brett, and Barrie Brett (Janet). Loved grandmother of Emily, Blake, Olivia, Colbey, Clara, and Myles and great grandmother of Ethan, William, Oliver, and Evelyn. Dear sister of Dorothy Haughton (John), Barbara Tyrrell, and Jack Mitchinson (Sally). Mary retired after 20 years as the Secretary of Maple Grove Public School, Barrie. She was also an avid bridge player and nature buff. Following cremation, a celebration of Mary's life will be held in the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #147, Barrie on Saturday May 2nd from 12 noon - 3:30 p.m. As an expression of sympathy donations in memory of Mary may be made to the Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre, Midland or to the Georgian Bay General Hospital and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater, (7056-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 17, 2020