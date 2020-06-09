Age 90, passed away June 4, 2020 at Revera Westside Long-Term Care Centre in North Etobicoke. Born September 14, 1929 in Czechoslovakia, Mary came to Canada at age 12, spent her young life in Toronto, later moved to Tottenham, and eventually settled down in Alliston, Ontario. She is survived by her loving brother Mike, who along with his wife Helen and two daughters, Kate (Steven, Jaxon, Austin) and Kim, spent much time visiting and caring for Mary during her final years. They are very thankful for the exceptional care, compassion and respect she received from all of the staff and volunteers at the Revera Westside LTC Centre. Mary leaves behind granddaughters Tessa, Nicole and Crystal, and is predeceased by her husband Steve, and two sons, Albert & Jim. Mary was actively involved in the Alliston community, and spent countless hours volunteering her time at the Stevenson Memorial Hospital and at St. Paul's Church. A private family service will be held at Thomas Funeral Home with Fr. Alan Glass, interment to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Alliston on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Paul The Apostle Church 190 King Street, S., Alliston www.thomasfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 9, 2020.