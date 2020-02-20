Home

Mary Eileen Mansell

Mary Eileen Mansell Obituary
Suddenly on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of Robert Brumstrom (2000). Dear mother of Paul Mansell, Teresa McClean, Leslie Mansell (Kurtis Krepps) and Pam Mansell (Albert Masih). Cherished grandmother of Aaron, Genevieve, Richelle, Valerie, Kyle, Veronica and Steven. Remembered by her sister Kathleen Edwards. Predeceased by her brother Bryn Chase. Mary will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Private family arrangements at Mary's request. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 20, 2020
