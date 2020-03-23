Home

Mary Elizabeth Anderson

Mary Elizabeth Anderson Obituary
Died on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Hospice Simcoe in Barrie. Mary Anderson (nee Turner) of Elmvale in her 76th year. Beloved wife of the late Carl Anderson. Dear mother of Cathy (Murray) MacDonald of Elmvale, Bonnie Anderson (Greg Beacock) of Snow Valley, Patricia (Paul) Carruthers of Creemore, and Carla Anderson of Toronto. Proud grandmother of Brad, Joe, Parker, Brody and Jordan. Sister of Barb (Ken) McKeown and Janet (Paul) Austin. Spring interment Elmvale Cemetery. Memorial donations to Hospice Simcoe or the Elmvale Presbyterian Church in Mary's memory may be made online or through Lynn-Stone Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 23, 2020
