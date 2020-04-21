|
Just over 2 weeks away from her 96th birthday, Elizabeth passed away peacefully at Spencer House in Orillia. Predeceased by her husband Muir Dack, brother Robert (Bob) and sister-in-law Beth Gowanlock. She will be sadly missed by her brothers Malcolm (Lawna) and Jim (Donna), nephews and nieces Doug (Sheryl), Jane (Barry), David (Christine) Peter (Barb), Whitney (Harry) and Mark (Kieron), great nephews and nieces Andrew (Laura), Cody (Kate), Mary-Kate (Nick), Colleen (Derek), Jada, Allison, Owen, Dylan, Malcolm, Brock (Riley), Michael, Jamie, Jessica (Jeremy), Henk (Micheala), great-great nephews and nieces Brent, Anna, Bentley, Joshua, Vera-Lynn and Jameson. Elizabeth had a full and happy life. She loved living on the farm and family get-togethers. Elizabeth worked at the CIBC in Brechin for 30+ years. She enjoyed fellowship at both Brechin United Church and at Westmount United Church. The family would like to thank Jackie and Reverend Tony Rennett of Westmount United Church for all their support. Many thanks to the staff of Champlain Manor and a special thanks to the staff of Spencer House for their exceptional care of Aunt Elizabeth in her last months. If so desired memorial donations in memory of Elizabeth to Hospice Orillia or Westmount United Church would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 21, 2020