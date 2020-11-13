1/1
Mary Elizabeth "Betty" (Caston) VEITCH
Passed away at home on November 10, 2020 in her 91st year. Predeceased by her parents Bert and Alma Caston, her sister Dorothy and brother-in-law Morley Edwards. Loving aunt of Lynne MacDonald and her husband Gordon of Vasey. Great aunt of Jennifer Therou (John), of Edmonton; Julie McNevin (Bryan) of Wasaga Beach and Christine Laxton (Evan) of Vasey. Great-great aunt of Mabel, Connor, and Erin. Special aunt to the Wood and Ellsmere families. Grandma Betty to the Storring family. Fondly remembered by Floyd Storring and Susan Storring. A private family service was held at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Monday, November 16, 2020, with interment at Craighurst Presbyterian Cemetery. A celebration of Betty's life will be announced at a later date when Covid-19 restrictions permit. Donations may be made to the Craighurst Presbyterian Cemetery, to Dalston United Church, or to a charity of choice. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded through www.steckleygooderham.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
