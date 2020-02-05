|
Mary Ellen Saunders of Collingwood passed away peacefully at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 62. Born in Meaford on April 9, 1957, Mary Ellen was a daughter of the late Donald and Ruth (nee Carr) Trouton. She was the strong, loving and independent mother of Carla Bull and her husband Jesse, and fun, loving and proud 'Gram' of Lauren and Alexandra 'Ali', all of Collingwood. Mary Ellen will be missed dearly by her special aunt, Wilda Coffin of Collingwood. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia Trouton. A private family service will be conducted at Ferguson Funeral Home in Meaford with a service of committal and interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery. As your expression of sympathy, donations to the Journey Community Church (cheques only please) or the Hospice Georgian Triangle (Campbell House) would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON, N4L 1B9 to whom arrangements have been entrusted. www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 5, 2020