Passed away on Friday October 30th with her daughter Nancy by her side in her 88th year. Mary was born in Bracebridge Ontario, a daughter of William and Gertrude Kennedy. She was married to Robert (Bob) Green, predeceased in 1982. She will be dearly missed by her children Doug Green (Christine) of Welland, Nancy Green-Wardell (Bev) of Owen Sound, and Richard predeceased (Susan). Grandmother to Greg Green, Ken Green, Jennifer Kerr, Bradley Medig and Bryan Medig. She is also great grandmother to 8 great grandchildren. Loving sister and will be greatly missed by Jeanne Page (George) of Orillia and the late Elmer, Betty, Viola and Jim. Mary will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Mary lived her final years in Owen Sound, but lived most of her life in Orillia where she worked at the Royal Bank and made many lasting friendships there. As an accomplished sewer, Mary made many Mary Bears for her family and friends, and later made baby blankets to donate to charities. Mary also loved to paint and has left behind some wonderful works of art for her family to enjoy for years to come. The family would like to offer a sincere thank you to the Staff on the First Floor of Lee Manor in Owen Sound who were so loving and compassionate with Mary during her time living there, and especially how they made her feel so comfortable in her final days. Following cremation visitation will be held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia on Wednesday November 4, 2020 from 11am until time of Memorial Service at 12 noon. Mary will rest beside her husband Bob at the George Kirk Cemetery in Bracebridge. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice
. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com