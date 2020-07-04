Passed away suddenly at her home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Nobes. Loving mother to Brenda Fox, Brian and Tom (Angela). Cherished grandmother of Alli Martiniuk, Deborah (Mike) Golden, Brent Nobes, Ashley Nobes, Melissa (Ryan) Bodiam and Nicole (Tom) Foster. Great-grandma to nine and great-great grandmother to one. Mary was predeceased by her brothers and sisters Vena, Stanley, Morley, Lila, Bernice, Marjorie, Jim, Orma and Bill. Caring sister in law to Carol Seymour and Roy Hawkins. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Mary loved spending her free time gardening in the summer sun and playing her piano. She was a long time member of the New Life Church, a volunteer for many organizations and enjoyed performing and sharing the joy of music with (the Happy Fiddlers). She will be missed. Cremation has taken place with interment at Westmount Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, 404 Hurontario Street, Collingwood. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the New Life Church - Collingwood in Mary's memory. To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory of Mary, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com