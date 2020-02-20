|
Jane Walker departed this world from Trillium Manor, Orillia on Saturday February 15, 2020 at the age of 76, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Jane loved her family dearly and that love was returned by her husband David of 53 years and by her two sons Andrew along with his wife Debbie and their three children David, Timothy and Sarah, and Paul along with his wife Shena and their two children Makai and Adaya. Jane was the second child, the eldest daughter of the late Lawrence and Rachel (Sheppard) Devine of Coldwater. She is survived by two brothers Bill (Tracey) and John (Raymonde) and her only sister Phyllis Devine. She is predeceased by her brother Robert and survived by his wife Barb. She was also predeceased by two sisters-in-law Gracie and Beth (Walker) and is survived by their husbands Ross Pipher and Mike Aselstyne. Jane thoroughly enjoyed any and all relationships she was able to have with her nieces, nephews , great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. For the past 44 years Jane has dealt with the insidious progression of Multiple Sclerosis while never losing her zest for life and her hope for an eternity with her Savior Jesus Christ. She was blessed with many good friends who stayed in touch through cards, telephone calls, treats and visits. The family honoured Jane's life with a visitation at the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, 22 Sturgeon Bay Road, Coldwater on Tuesday February 18th. The funeral service was held on Wednesday February 19th at the Hillside Bible Chapel, Orillia at 1:30pm. Spring Interment will be a private family gathering in the Coldwater Cemetery. Jane's family wish to acknowledge the absolute excellent care she received at Trillium Manor over the past two years. As an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers if so desired, the family would appreciate donations to Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia, Compassion Canada or to a . Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 20, 2020