Mary JOHNSTON

Passed away peacefully at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia, on Friday, September 25, 2020 in her 90th year. Loving wife and best friend for 66 years of Murray Johnston (predeceased 2016). Beloved mother of Michael (Mary Lou) Johnston, Bruce Johnston and Sharon (Donald) Dawe all of Severn Bridge. Cherished grandmother of Matthew (Holly), Paul (Michelle), Kristal (Christopher) and Kevin. Adored great-grandmother of Jack, Kay-Lee, Lucas, Hannah and Jo-Lee. Predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Ann Renton. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Andrew's-St. James Cemetery, Orillia. If desired, Memorial Donations to the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation would be gratefully appreciated and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com