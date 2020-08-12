Mary Livingstone

Our beloved mother, Mary, passed away on July 30, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Morag (Todd) Allen, Denise (Brian) Livingstone, Jacque (Harry) DeVoe; 4 grandchildren; Janelle, Amanda, Harry and Erika; 2 great-grandchildren; Kaelan and Tuscan; sister, Irene Quick (Ferris), brother, Wes Steels (Marilyn)and several nieces & nephews. Predeceased by her husband, Dennis Livingstone; parents Orville and Bessie Steels; sister, Dorothy Hopkins and brother, Bill Steels. She was the heart of our family and she will be greatly missed. May her strength and guidance forever be with her loved ones. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CHS Mobile Integrated Healthcare, 280 Calkins Rd., Rochester, NY 14623. To share a memory or leave a condolence please visit, www.scottsvillefuneralhome.com