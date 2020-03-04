|
Passed away surrounded by family, on Friday, February 28, 2020 in Barrie, Ontario, at the age of 77. Born on November 20, 1942 to Melville and Louise Porter of Craighurst Ave. in Toronto Ont. Mary Lou enjoyed many creative pursuits some of which included knitting sweaters for her family, friends, and teachers of that year. Mary Lou also, dedicated countless hours of her life to volunteering within her community, i.e.: library duties, and school breakfast clubs. Mary Lou loved taking care of others, be it family, close friends, or the numerous of beloved pets, that Mary Lou had taken in over her lifetime, including dogs, cats, birds, mice rats, and one big chinchilla to name just a few. Preceded in death by her oldest son Michael Alistair Seymour Thomson, and survived by her dedicated husband of 61 years, Alistair William Thomson, and her loving sons Bradley, Raymond, Jimmy, Cameron, and Devyn Thomson. Mary Lou was a caring and dedicated grandmother, aunt, cousin, and very close friends to many more. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her, especially the little furry ones. Friends may be received at the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Service at 3:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to a . Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 4, 2020