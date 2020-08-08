It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Mary MacLellan at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on August 1st, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife and long time dancing partner of the late Deacon Peter MacLellan. Loving mother of Alex (Amy) and grandmother of Kieran and Cillian (predeceased). Predeceased by her sisters Isabel and Shirley. Services were held at St. Mary's Parish, Barrie on August 11th, 2020, with arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. If desired, donations to the Canadian Wildlife Federation, Stevenson Memorial Hospital or the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com