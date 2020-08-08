1/1
Mary MacLellan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Mary MacLellan at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on August 1st, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife and long time dancing partner of the late Deacon Peter MacLellan. Loving mother of Alex (Amy) and grandmother of Kieran and Cillian (predeceased). Predeceased by her sisters Isabel and Shirley. Services were held at St. Mary's Parish, Barrie on August 11th, 2020, with arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. If desired, donations to the Canadian Wildlife Federation, Stevenson Memorial Hospital or the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
30 Worsley Street
Barrie, ON L4M 1L4
(705) 721-9921
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved