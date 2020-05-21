Mary Mason
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Champlain Manor, Orillia on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the age of 79. Mary, mother of Deborah, Stephen and the late Robert and Brian. Cherished grandmother of three. Loved sister of June Gulyassy (Paul, predeceased) of California, Audrey Schnyder of England and the late William, Herbert and Percival. Survived by sister-in-law Rene of England. Private graveside service will be held at Caledon East Public Cemetery, Caledon. Arrangements entrusted to the Mundell Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved