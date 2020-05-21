Passed away at Champlain Manor, Orillia on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the age of 79. Mary, mother of Deborah, Stephen and the late Robert and Brian. Cherished grandmother of three. Loved sister of June Gulyassy (Paul, predeceased) of California, Audrey Schnyder of England and the late William, Herbert and Percival. Survived by sister-in-law Rene of England. Private graveside service will be held at Caledon East Public Cemetery, Caledon. Arrangements entrusted to the Mundell Funeral Home.