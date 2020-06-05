Mary Meleta HELSTERN
Passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Warren Helstern. Loving mother of Terry Helstern, Dale Craddock (predeceased) (Ralph), Glenn Helstern (Ian), and Beverly Slack (Ed predeceased). Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Erin, Jeff (Kelly), Kevin (Sara), Robert, Adam (Kate), Jason (Melissa) and great-grandmother of Taylor, Emma, Theo and Willa. Mary will be sadly missed by her twin sister Glenna Stanyer and many extended family and friends. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private family interment will be held at Grenfel Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Cancer Research would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through www.adamsfuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 5, 2020.
