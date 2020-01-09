|
Mary Olivia (Mary-O) Whiteside Rohmer Richard Rohmer and his daughters Catherine and Ann and Mary-O's dear son-in-law, Dean Dyer (Catherine's husband) are saddened to the core announcing the untimely, unanticipated death on January 3, 2020 in Collingwood of their much beloved Mary-O, Richard's amazing wife for over 70 eventful and happy years and the special, loving mother of Catherine, Ann and Dean. Mary-O was a compelling, strong, articulate, compassionate, inspiring woman of many accomplishments, first among which was her proud love of all her late parents Olivia and Walker Whiteside QC of Windsor where Mary-O was born in 1927 and raised; and proud love of her Richard, Catherine, Ann and of Dean. Mary-O was the product of many summer vacation years at Camp Glen Bernard on Muskoka where, starting at five years of age, she became a natural leader and an outstanding swimmer leading to her record-setting Windsor high school championships in water sports. She went on to become a well-qualified grade school teacher both in Windsor and in Toronto after her 1949 Windsor wedding to her law school student, Richard Rohmer who was called to the Bar in Toronto in 1951 where he practiced Ontario-wide law until his retirement from the law at the end of 2019. Mary-O's special interest was the Royal Ontario Museum where she held many volunteer executive positions: focused on ancient Egypt and the organizing of great travel trips the most remarkable being throughout Russia back in the late days of communist rule. She has maintained the ROM interest and involvement to this time. Above all Mary-O has been a full participant, a true partner in the many activities and involvements of Richard in the law (CN Tower, Ontario Science Centre, GO Transit creation, the beginning of North York General Hospital, etc.) in the Canadian military, in the creation of many fiction and non-fiction books etc., and his active involvement as Honorary Head of many organizations including a thirteen-year term as Chancellor of the University of Windsor and skiing at the Craigleith Ski Club. Mary-O will be missed by all who knew her whether in Toronto (including Don Mills where she and Richard were original dwellers for many years starting in 1953/54) or Collingwood. A memorial service for Mary-O will be held this coming Saturday January 11, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at All Saints Anglican Church, 32 Elgin Street, Collingwood. Memorial donations in Mary-O's honour to Hospice Georgian Triangle -Campbell House, 240 Erie St. Collingwood, or a would be appreciated. Condolences can be sent directly to the family at [email protected] Arrangements entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Homes - Collingwood Chapel.