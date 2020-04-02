|
|
Born in Toronto on May 4, 1938 to Clarence and Cecilia Burke, passed away peacefully in her 82nd year on March 27, 2020 at Campbell House in Collingwood after watching her beloved Toronto Maple Leafs finally win the Stanley Cup (1967 final game). Predeceased by her brothers William (Billy) and Harris and her sister Helen, Mary will always be remembered as the loving mother of Jason (Beverly), Laura and Trent (Erin). 'MARG' will be forever cherished by her grandchildren Rebekah, Alexandra (Ali), Tarrah and Joshua. As you all know our Mom had a love for all dogs, whenever you were out for a walk with her she would have to stop and pet all dogs and ask of its name, the funny thing is she never forgot a name. Marg will be sorely missed by her three grand dogs, Squirt, Kitzbuhel and Levi. The family wishes to extend thanks to Dr. Katie McLachlan, Dr. Michael Lisi and Dr. Julius Toth who gave MOM a new lease on life 13 years ago, to Tracy from CCAC who came on a regular basis to ensure our MOM was well taken care of, and to the staff at Campbell House for their kindness, compassion and amazing care given to our MOM in her final moments. A very special thank you is extended to Neil and Grace Cowling, MOM's amazing friends across the hall at Raglan Village whose incredible friendship and assistance was invaluable. A celebration of MOM's life will be held in the late summer. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation or Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House. Friends may visit Mary's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 2, 2020