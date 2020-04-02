Home

Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
216 Queen Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1B9
(905) 985-2171
Mary Romanis MOTOLKO

Peacefully, on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Port Perry, at age 93. Mary (nee McLaren), beloved wife of the late Philip Motolko of Port Perry. Loved mother of Joan and her husband Jerry Cochrane of Port Perry, Wendy and her husband Bill Goodyer of Barrie, and the late Carol and her husband the late Peter Astill of Oshawa. Loving grandmother of Stephen (Tammy), Shawn (Denise), Shane (Lynn), Kristin (Nigel), Scott (Sandra), Candice, Melissa, Kevin and Philip. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters. A private graveside service was held on Friday, March 20th at St. Paul's Anglican Cemetery, Innisfil. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the . Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 2, 2020
