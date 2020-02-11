|
Mary Ellen Smith passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie at the age of 72. Widow of James Smith. Loving mother of Jennifer Smith and Jaclyn Smith (Blair Renaud). Cherished grandmother of Aaron Green and Quinn Renaud. A special thank you to Cheryl and Kim whose care and compassion during her illness will always be remembered. In keeping with Mary's wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Liberty North, 100 Caplan Avenue, Barrie from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations can be made to Future without Breast Cancer www.cancer.ca. Condolences may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 11, 2020