Mary Taylor

It is with profound sadness and much love that we mourn the passing of Mary M Taylor, of Midland, on August 21, 2020 after celebrating her 86th birthday. Mary was the heart and soul of our little family; she was everyone's number one fan and the greatest example of love and support. She will be greatly missed by her best friend and loving husband of 66 years, Joe Taylor; along with her children Brian (Sandy), Paul (Kathi) and Joanne (Tom); grandchildren Kristy, Lindsay, Tyler, Sarah (Peter) and Riley; great-grandchildren Boston and Millie; and sister Joan Trotta (Al). Mary, a graduate of Notre Dame HS, had a wide circle of friends and loved to play golf, cards, and read. She was a 30 year volunteer at Georgian Bay General Hospital and a member of St. Margaret's CWL. A private family mass will be held at St. Margaret's on Wednesday, August 26th at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Georgian Bay General Hospital in her memory.

Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

